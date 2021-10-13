Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts 32nd Annual Golf Tournament in Hyannis Port

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights will be hosting its 32nd annual golf tournament on Friday, October 15, at the Hyannisport Club in Hyannis Port, Mass.

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Logo (PRNewsfoto/RFK Center for Justice and Human Rights)

Joining Kerry Kennedy, president of RFK Human Rights, will be a number of special guests, including actor and comedian Chris Tucker, actors Dennis Haysbert and Matt McCoy, former NFL players Max Starks IV, James Farrior, and Donté Stallworth, Cy Young Award winner and former Red Sox pitcher Jim Lonborg, as well as Ted Kennedy, Jr., and several more members of the Kennedy family.

The Hyannisport Club is less than a mile from the Kennedy Compound and has been a favored venue for the family for generations. It was Robert Kennedy's father, Joseph P. Kennedy, who first took the family there in the 1920s, as it was the closest golf club to their home and the only one in Cape Cod that allowed Catholic members.

The annual golf tournament supports the organization's mission for equality and acceptance, powering RFK Human Rights' critical social justice and civil rights work around the globe.

"The RFK tournament is a beloved tradition, which brings together some of our most generous supporters and old and new friends who share my father's vision for a more just and peaceful world," said Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. "We're looking forward to our return to the Hyannisport Club in support of our work advancing racial and gender equality, freedom of expression, and human rights education the world over."

The 2021 tournament is sponsored by Nike and made possible by many other corporate and individual supporters. Proceeds from the tournament will fund programs at RFK Human Rights that protect and advance human rights.

Learn more about RFK Human Rights and how to join the upcoming golf tournament at RFKHumanRights.org.

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

We are a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that has worked to realize Robert F. Kennedy's dream of a more just and peaceful world since 1968. In partnership with local activists, we advocate for key human rights issues—championing changemakers and pursuing strategic litigation at home and around the world. And to ensure change that lasts, we foster a social-good approach to business and investment and educate millions of students about human rights and social justice.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights