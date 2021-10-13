Clari Announces Investment from HubSpot Ventures

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clari , the revenue operations leader, today announced it has received new funding from HubSpot Ventures and is partnering with HubSpot , a leading CRM platform for scaling companies, to bring revenue operations to every business. The investment from HubSpot Ventures comes as part of Clari's Series E investment round. HubSpot Ventures joins other Series E investors B Capital Group, Bain Capital Ventures, Blue Cloud Ventures, Madrona Ventures, Northgate Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Silver Lake Partners, Tenaya Capital, Thomvest, and Workday Ventures.

"Clari and HubSpot share a vision for the future in which all companies' sales and revenue systems are more connected, efficient, and predictable," said Alyssa Filter, Chief Financial Officer at Clari. "HubSpot knows that revenue operations drives better business performance, and by partnering with Clari, they are adding a way to provide best-in-class solutions to support the growth of their customers."

Clari and HubSpot also announced the two companies are collaborating on innovations intended to extend revenue operations to more businesses. HubSpot and Clari share an understanding of the power of revenue operations, and together their market-leading platforms will deliver greater connectedness, efficiency, and predictability for go-to-market teams to drive growth.

"Revenue operations is the secret sauce of driving growth at scale for every business by providing visibility and rigor across the entire go-to-market team," said Andrew Lindsay, SVP of Corporate and Business Development at HubSpot. "Clari is a leader in the revenue operations movement and a natural partner for HubSpot to deliver even greater value in the service of growth for our customers."

Clari's Revenue Operations Platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business, to drive process rigor, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and drive overall efficiency. Thousands of sales, marketing, and customer success teams at leading companies, including Okta, Adobe, Workday, Zoom, and Finastra use Clari's execution insights to make their revenue process more connected, efficient, and predictable. Visit us at clari.com and follow us @clari on LinkedIn.

