Genpact Named to Forbes 'World's Best Employers 2021' List

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced its inclusion on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021, an annual award presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Forbes and Statista selected the World's Best Employers 2021 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 150,000 employees from 58 countries working full or part time. The evaluation was based on responses from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

"We are honored to be named to Forbes World's Best Employers List," said 'Tiger' Tyagarajan, chief executive officer, Genpact. "As a people-first company, Genpact's culture is built on curiosity, incisiveness, courage, and integrity, coupled with a strong purpose that allows our talent to thrive and continuously learn, reskill, and grow."

This is Genpact's latest employer of choice award. Other recent awards include: Forbes Best Employers for Women List; a Top-15 best workplaces in tech by Indeed.com award; a three-time honoree of being named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute; a Top-10 best tech companies to work for in India by Techgig award; and more. The company's more than 90,000 employees work to turn visions into realities by combining their deep business and industry expertise with diverse perspectives to realize our purpose: the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people.

The Forbes World's Best Employers 2021 list can be viewed on the Forbes website. To learn more about working at Genpact please visit the company's Careers page here.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

