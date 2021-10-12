Danaher Releases 2021 Sustainability Report; Building A Strong Foundation Of Sustainability

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company"), the global science and technology innovator, today released its 2021 Sustainability Report and highlighted the meaningful progress it has achieved in building a strong foundation of sustainability.

Rainer Blair, President and CEO said, "We view sustainability as a fundamental responsibility and an increasingly important strategic priority that touches every aspect of our business. It's a commitment to Helping Realize Life's Potential for generations of stakeholders. The spirit of continuous improvement that's at the heart of the Danaher Business System (DBS) has motivated us to aim even higher with our sustainability goals, and I'm incredibly proud of our team's commitment to this critical endeavor."

This year's report includes several notable highlights:

Sustainability Policy . The mission statement expresses the who, what, why, and how of sustainability at Danaher; the policy articulates the Company's positions on human rights, environmental impact, political matters, transparency, and stakeholder engagement. Launched a Sustainability Mission Statement and. The mission statement expresses the who, what, why, and how of sustainability at Danaher; the policy articulates the Company's positions on human rights, environmental impact, political matters, transparency, and stakeholder engagement.

Became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), demonstrating Danaher's commitment to the 10 principles of the UNGC on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

Launched a Community Impact strategy, which spells out Danaher's plan to be a force for good in communities around the globe.

Implemented a Sustainable Supply Chain Program focused on the social, environmental, and economic performance of Danaher's supply chain. The program includes a Sustainable Supply Chain Policy, an annual associate training program and a global partnership with EcoVadis, a provider of supplier sustainability assessments and ratings.

As Danaher builds a strong foundation, the Company continues to make a measurable impact across its three sustainability pillars: Innovation, People, and Environment.

Innovation Pillar:

Armed with the DBS Innovation Engine , Danaher is developing world-changing innovations to help solve customers' most complex challenges.

Danaher established a Chief Science Officer role and formed a Scientific Advisory Board, comprised of two Nobel Laureates and other preeminent scientists, to support the Company's innovation strategy.

People Pillar:

Building on the progress Danaher achieved in improving its workforce diversity, the Company increased its 2025 representation goal for U.S. People of Color to 38% from 35%.

Danaher achieved base pay equity for women and racial/ethnic minorities in the U.S.

The 2021 Sustainability Report discloses for the first time racial/ethnic demographic data for Danaher's U.S. associates across career levels. The Company also made publicly available its most recently filed U.S. Federal Employer Consolidated EEO-1 Report Employment Data.

Environment Pillar:

Against five-year, 15% reduction targets, in 2020 Danaher reduced total energy use by 9%; reduced scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 7.5%; and reduced the percentage of non-hazardous/non-regulated waste sent to landfill or incineration by 6.1%.

Danaher's businesses continue to deploy the DBS Energy Management Toolkit and DBS Waste Minimization Toolkit in pursuit of these goals, leveraging the power of DBS to drive energy management and waste reduction.

Blair concluded: "With DBS as our driving force, we have made measurable progress across our three sustainability pillars. And we believe that the combination of our innovative portfolio, dedicated team and deeply ingrained commitment to continuous improvement create tremendous opportunities for us to positively impact the world around us for generations of stakeholders."

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 69,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including any statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, those set forth in our SEC filings, including our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

View original content:

SOURCE Danaher Corporation