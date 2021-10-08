Wynn Resorts Recognized As One Of The Top Places To Work In Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts announces that it has been recognized as one of the best employers in Nevada on the Top Workplaces Nevada 2021 list by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Business Press, with Wynn Las Vegas ranking as the best resort on the Las Vegas Strip. Additionally, Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox earned the Leadership Confidence Award in the Large Companies category. Both distinctions are based solely on an anonymous employee survey covering 15 categories including employee engagement, company values, corporate governance, and overall job satisfaction.

"All the recognition that Wynn Resorts receives is because of our dedicated and hard-working employees, whose collective commitment to excellence is the reason for our continued success," said Mr. Maddox.

Under Mr. Maddox's direction, these awards follow several others that Wynn Resorts has received this year, and demonstrate the strength of Wynn's executive leadership and commitment to building a progressive and supportive environment that positions Wynn as the luxury hospitality industry's employer of choice:

Fortune Magazine's 2021 World's Most Admired Companies list for the 13 th time, with Wynn Resorts ranking first overall in quality of products and services in the hotel, casino, and resort category.

The 2021 Civic 50 list by Points of Light , naming Wynn Resorts as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in America for donating over $23 million in funds and in-kind donations that included $4.75 million in direct COVID-19 relief efforts, nearly $1 million in food and meals, and over 2.5 million pieces of personal protective equipment.

Forbes 2021 Best Employers For Diversity , with Wynn Resorts recognized for its diverse board and executive ranks, as well as its proactive employee diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Global Gaming Awards 2021 Land-Based Operator Of The Year, the most prestigious and trusted Awards within the gaming industry that recognize innovation, leadership, and performance strength across the previous 12 months.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2021 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list for the thirteenth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities, such as the recently renovated Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

