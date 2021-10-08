Choice Privileges Launches New Leisure Benefit For Military Members Award-Winning Loyalty Program Offers New, Exclusive Rate as Another Way to Support Our Servicemembers

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Privileges, the award-winning loyalty program from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is launching a new rate for military personnel, veterans, their dependents and members of government and military oriented associations, when booking leisure stays. Servicemembers can save up to 12% when booking at participating Choice-branded hotels, and the new offering builds upon the company's commitment to giving back to those that give so much to the country.

Active military and veterans can save up to 12% when booking at participating Choice-branded hotels.

"With Veteran's Day just around the corner and as we head into the fall season, now is the perfect time to launch this new benefit as another way to thank our military members for their service," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "Plus, we have over 1,000 Choice-branded hotels within a 10-mile radius of U.S. military bases, making Choice an ideal option for those who serve and their families. At Choice Hotels, we're always looking for ways to express our gratitude and support to the military, whether through discounts, upgraded memberships or bonus loyalty points."

In addition to the new leisure military rate, Choice Privileges offers servicemembers the following perks:

Upgraded Membership : Immediately upon registration, active duty or reserve military members, retired military, and National Guard personnel will earn Lifetime Gold Elite status, which entitles members to 10% extra points on every stay and an Elite Welcome Gift upon check-in at Choice-branded hotels.

2,500 Choice Privileges Points: As an extra thank you, new and existing Choice Privileges members will earn 2,500 points on their next stay after completing the : As an extra thank you, new and existing Choice Privileges members will earn 2,500 points on their next stay after completing the military registration form

Choice Hotels has a history of supporting servicemembers and veterans. Beginning in 2018, the company established a partnership with Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Choice Hotels believes that no military family should go hungry, struggle to pay bills or risk losing their home, and has donated over $100,000 in cash and in-kind donations to Operation Homefront last year.

Named a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report, Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, personalized, Your Extras benefit. Guest can earn points for future stays at Choice-branded hotels; for more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 600,000 rooms, in nearly 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

© 2021 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.