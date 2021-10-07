'But where to put you…?' Warwick Davis, Bonnie Wright, Natalia Tena and Alfred Enoch share their Hogwarts houses alongside celebrity fans Jordan Fisher, Perri Kiely and Jordan Banjo to celebrate 20 years of Movie Magic

20th Anniversary Celebrations for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Continue with Cast and Celebrity Fans Revealing their True House Colors 'But where to put you…?' Warwick Davis, Bonnie Wright, Natalia Tena and Alfred Enoch share their Hogwarts houses alongside celebrity fans Jordan Fisher, Perri Kiely and Jordan Banjo to celebrate 20 years of Movie Magic

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off today, Wizarding World fans from all over the world are invited to join in with a new nomination challenge, designed to help them find out more about their friends and family via the Official Sorting Ceremony!

Jordan Fisher, actor and proud Ravenclaw

The Sorting Hat is a magical hat introduced by Godric Gryffindor to place Hogwarts students in their rightful place, based on the abilities and skills they possess.

From the moment Harry sat beneath it on his first day at Hogwarts determinedly muttering 'not Slytherin, not Slytherin', fans have clamored to be Sorted themselves. Thanks to the Official Sorting Ceremony on WizardingWorld.com and the Harry Potter Fan Club app, fans can answer those all-important questions and find out exactly where they belong. In celebration of the first film's 20th Anniversary, Wizarding World invites everyone to share their house pride and nominate others to do the same!

How to get involved:

Download the free Harry Potter Fan Club app and check out the Hogwarts Sorting Ceremony

Admire yourself wearing the AR Sorting Hat, and after snapping a selfie, make a short film explaining why you belong in your house before nominating and tagging a friend to join in

Share your prediction for which house they will be in, using the hashtag #SortingChallenge

Are they a proud Gryffindor, a resourceful Slytherin, a wise Ravenclaw or a loyal Hufflepuff – the only way to find out is to take the test and wait for their reply!

Joining in the fun and enabling fans get to know them a bit better, Harry Potter actors have been announcing their houses with pride. Warwick Davis, who famously played multiple roles within the Harry Potter films, but perhaps most loved for his 'swish and flick' demonstration as Professor Flitwick in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, has revealed he is in Ravenclaw after participating in the Sorting Ceremony.

Gryffindors around the world will be delighted to hear that Bonnie Wright, who played Harry's eventual love interest Ginny Weasley and Alfred Enoch, known for playing Dean Thomas are both true to their characters and have been sorted into Gryffindor. While Tonks actress Natalia Tena also found herself in Hufflepuff after wearing the virtual Sorting Hat, joining her fellow house members who are known for their loyalty and hard-working nature.

Millions of members of the Harry Potter Fan Club community have been sorted to date, and now celebrity fans are also getting in on the action. Actor Jordan Fisher is a proud Ravenclaw and threw the challenge over to his wife, fellow actress Ellie Woods.

Diversity dancer and Kiss FM DJ Jordan Banjo nominated his co-host and fellow dancer Perri Kiely who is a huge fan of the Harry Potter films. Jordan, a proud Gryffindor guessed incorrectly that best friend Perri would be in Slytherin, due to them being natural opposites, but the Sorting Hat confirmed that Perri is in fact a Ravenclaw. Perri believes this is because he is "a little bit witty and a little bit eccentric".

Hot on the heels of last month's Back To Hogwarts livestream, the Wizarding World continues to provide fans of all ages with a host of ways to engage with the 20th anniversary celebration of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone film; new exclusive content focused on 20 Magical Moments from the first film will be released every Wizarding Wednesday on WizardingWorld.com, including games, quizzes and secrets from the crew who brought it to life.

Follow along on social @WizardingWorld #SortingChallenge #20YearsofMovieMagic

House Traits:

Gryffindor Slytherin Ravenclaw Hufflepuff Courage

Bravery

Determination

Daring

Nerve

Chivalry Resourcefulness

Determination

Pride

Cunning

Ambition

Self-preservation Wit

Learning

Wisdom

Acceptance

Intelligence

Creativity Hard-working

Patience

Fairness

Just

Loyalty

Modesty

About Wizarding World:

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognised as one of the world's best-loved brands.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes two epic Fantastic Beasts films, (the third releasing in 2022), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World experiences also includes Harry Potter New York – a brand new flagship store, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

