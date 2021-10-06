Truss CBD USA, A Molson Coors And HEXO Corp Joint Venture, Expands Veryvell™ CBD Beverages Semi-Nationally

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truss CBD USA, a joint venture by Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) and HEXO USA Inc, a subsidiary of HEXO Corp (NASDAQ: HEXO), today announces the expansion of Veryvell, a line of hemp-derived CBD and adaptogen beverages. Following a successful Colorado launch in 2020, Truss CBD USA now expands Veryvell semi-nationally to be available in 17 states. Residents in the states of Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia can now get Veryvell delivered right to their door via direct-to-consumer online purchase at www.trusscbdusa.com .

"Veryvell is a truly remarkable product poised at the forefront of an emerging category of beverages," said Jane Armstrong Hockman, Truss CBD USA general manager. "Truss successfully combined the extensive experience of Molson Coors and Hexo to create a great tasting, high-quality functional beverage line that resonated well with the Colorado consumer. We are thrilled to now provide individuals across the U.S. the opportunity to enjoy Veryvell as much as we do."

"Veryvell is another great example of our commitment to expanding beyond beer. We have continually backed up this ambition by developing strong partnerships and launching new products. And today we're thrilled to be expanding Veryvell through our Truss JV," said Pete Marino, president of the emerging growth division for Molson Coors. "This demonstrates the progress we are making to transform Molson Coors into a true beverage company."

Designed to meet you in every mood, the Veryvell line offers non-alcohol, adaptogenic, hemp-derived CBD sparkling waters and unflavored beverage drops. All Veryvell products use broad spectrum hemp and contain <0.3% THC.

Veryvell CBD sparkling waters have a crisp taste, zero sugar, and zero calories. The ready-to-drink beverages come in three premium flavors and feature 20mg of high-quality CBD and adaptogens in each 12 oz can.

Focus - a combination of grapefruit and tarragon with Ginseng and Guarana

Mind & Body - a blend of strawberry and hibiscus with Ashwagandha and Elderberry

Unwind - a fusion of blueberry and lavender with Ashwagandha and L-Theanine

Veryvell CBD beverage drops are a complete lineup of unflavored, water soluble blends of CBD and adaptogens that give consumers the freedom to craft their own CBD beverage. Each bottle contains 500mg of CBD. Drops also come in three offerings:

Focus – CBD with Guarana

Mind & Body – CBD with Elderberry

Unwind – CBD with L-Theanine

"Molson Coors and HEXO have built a great partnership in Truss, and we are ready to expand on the success we have seen in both Canada and Colorado. We believe we have developed some of the highest quality, most reliable brands in the market by utilizing our Powered by HEXO technology, and are excited to have the opportunity to share Veryvell with consumers across the U.S." said HEXO CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis.

Veryvell is now available for purchase in 17 states at www.trusscbdusa.com and available in store at select Colorado retailers.

For consumers interested in learning more about Veryvell please visit www.trusscbdusa.com or follow @liveveryvell on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT TRUSS CBD USA

Truss CBD USA is a joint venture between Molson Coors Beverage Company and HEXO Corp foraging a new space at the intersection of the beverage world and the CBD frontier. Born in Colorado and backed by two industry leaders, we're dedicated to creating a world of CBD beverages as diverse as the people who will enjoy them. Our meticulous attention to detail leads to high-quality, non-alcohol, hemp-derived CBD beverages. The Truss CBD USA portfolio of beverages span a range of flavor profiles and drinking occasions, starting with the launch of Veryvell sparkling CBD water and beverages drops. For consumers interested in learning more, visit www.trusscbdusa.com or @LiveVeryvell on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TAP, TAP.A) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: TPX.A, TPX.B). Molson Coors' ESG strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com or MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com.

ABOUT HEXO CORP

HEXO is an award-winning licensed producer of innovative products for the global cannabis market. HEXO serves the Canadian recreational market with a brand portfolio including HEXO, Redecan, UP Cannabis, Namaste Original Stash, 48North, Trail Mix, Bake Sale, REUP and Latitude brands, and the medical market in Canada, Israel and Malta. The Company also serves the Colorado market through its Powered by HEXO® strategy and Truss CBD USA, a joint-venture with Molson Coors. With the completion of HEXO's recent acquisitions of Redecan and 48North, HEXO is a leading cannabis products company in Canada by recreational market share. For more information, please visit www.hexocorp.com

