mindStart Celebrates Five Years of Consecutive Growth in the Customer Service and Support Industry Headquartered in Austin with agents across North America, the unparalleled customer service provided by mindStart's onshore and nearshore team helps companies build loyal customers.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- mindStart, a privately held company focused on providing outsourced customer service to small and medium businesses, is proud of its success over the past five years. Since its founding in 2016, this company has grown from its founding in Austin, Texas to now having team members in 15 states across the U.S. and its nearshore office in Guadalajara, Mexico.

mindStart logo

While clients span a number of industries, mindStart has established a reputation for helping some of the newest tech start-ups manage their rapid growth mode by supporting new customers with product questions, technical troubleshooting, and returns or re-orders. Unlike offshore-based call-centers, the mindStart difference is in its intensive product training and extremely high satisfaction scores. In fact, mindStart clients average at least a 90% customer satisfaction (CSAT) score, with some clients reaching as high as 97% - which is almost unheard of in the customer service field.

mindStart recognizes that CSAT scores only tell part of the success story. "Boasting over 90% of clients renewing their annual contracts, and with revenue growth of more than 30% year-to-date, mindStart continues to be in growth mode. We are actively growing our internal team as we continue to secure new clients," says David Wise, President and Co-Founder of mindStart.

Since 2019, the team has increased 195% in full-time staffing, with several other part-time roles to service customers needing 24/7/365 coverage across their customer touch-points. Looking ahead to 2022, mindStart plans to invest in additional customer service agents, leverage the recently established nearshore team, and build out additional infrastructure to optimize team performance.

ABOUT MINDSTART

At mindStart, our goal is to change the perception of the customer service industry by offering a five-star customer service program that our clients – and their customers – actually enjoy. This includes multi-channel (phone, email, chat, social) support with various options for hours of operation, including 24x7. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a nearshore office in Guadalajara, Mexico, we provide a professional, highly knowledgeable experience for companies seeking premier support for their customers, with excellent customer satisfaction ratings.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE mindStart