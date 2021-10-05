Take the "Powder Room Pledge" and Micro Cotton Will Donate to Clean Water Fund and Enter You for a Chance to Win a Bathroom Upgrade.

Micro Cotton Launches Bathroom Sustainability Program Take the "Powder Room Pledge" and Micro Cotton Will Donate to Clean Water Fund and Enter You for a Chance to Win a Bathroom Upgrade.

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Cotton, the most sustainable towel brand, is launching the Powder Room Pledge (PowderRoomPledge.com), its first-ever campaign, to help individuals deepen their commitment to the environment. For each pledge Micro Cotton will make a donation to Clean Water Fund while entrants receive a chance to win a sustainable bathroom makeover. The program will run between October 4, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

As the leading sustainable towel brand, Micro Cotton's 360-degree approach includes sourcing recycled, organic, and BCI certified cotton, utilizing solar and wind to power over 90 percent of energy in its facilities, and utilizing its own waste management system to recover and reuse 98.5 percent of water during the production process. All Micro Cotton towels are biodegradable, made from natural materials, and are OEKO-TEX® MADE IN GREEN certified, guaranteeing the product is manufactured using sustainable processes under environmentally friendly and socially responsible working conditions.

Micro Cotton is committed to continuing to find ways to reduce its carbon footprint and help consumers do the same, as shared by Micro Cotton Director Vikram Krishna. "Quality towels are our lives, so we continue to educate ourselves and implement new sustainable processes to make the most comfortable and environmentally friendly bath towels on the market. We created the Powder Room Pledge to share our knowledge of sustainability practices and help consumers be more environmentally responsible, starting in their bathrooms."

The bathroom alone is the source of the most significant water consumption in the household; Americans average using 80–100 gallons of water per day. And the bathroom uses about one-fifth of the household's total energy to heat water. Micro Cotton knows how to address water and energy waste without sacrificing quality and comfort and will help consumers who take the pledge implement these sustainable practices in their own homes.

For every pledge (one per household daily), entrants will be submitted for a chance to win $10,000 toward a sustainable bathroom makeover. Five runners-up will receive $500 for sustainable improvements.

"Sustainability to us means leaving the smallest ecological footprint and serving our community," says Krishna. "We provide healthcare, education and other services in our community to contribute to a healthier environment. Because we believe everyone deserves clean water, healthy air, an education, and healthcare. This is why we chose to partner with Clean Water Fund, an organization that stands up for our values."

For every unique entry, Micro Cotton will donate one dollar to Clean Water Fund to help campaign for cleaner and safer water, cleaner air, and protection from toxic pollution in homes, neighborhoods, and workplaces.*

The Powder Room Pledge (PowderRoomPledge.com) is now open to all U.S. residents ages 18 and up through December 31, 2021.

About Micro Cotton

Micro Cotton is a luxury brand of premium bath linens, crafting comfort since 1932. Towels are crafted using the finest quality natural cotton, combined with expert craftsmanship and proprietary processes. Micro Cotton continues to develop products with the environment and quality comfort in mind. As an OEKO-TEX® MADE IN GREEN certified company, Micro Cotton is committed to using non-harmful substances, sustainable processes, and maintaining environmentally friendly and socially responsible working conditions.

Micro Cotton is manufactured by Sharadha Terry Products Ltd. and Kadri Wovens, the two flagship companies of the leading business group KG Worldwide.

*Micro Cotton will make a $1 donation to Clean Water Fund for every unique pledge submitted, up to $25,000 in the aggregate.

