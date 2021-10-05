Koolbridge Solar Initiates Regulation Crowdfunding Offering

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koolbridge Solar, a company that designs and develops a patent-protected SMART LOAD CENTER™, announces that it launched a Regulation Crowdfunding offering on August 31, 2021. Koolbridge Solar engaged Folla Capital, LLC, an SEC-registered and FINRA-member broker-dealer, to facilitate the offering. Folla Capital is based in Wilmington, NC and additional information about the offering or how to invest in Koolbridge Solar can be obtained by visiting Folla Capital's website at www.follacapital.com. Once you are at the Folla Capital site, proceed to Campaigns, then go to Koolbridge Solar, Learn More link.

Koolbridge Solar Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Koolbridge Solar Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Koolbridge Solar, Inc.)

Koolbridge Solar's flagship product, the SMART LOAD CENTER, manages multiple incoming sources of energy on a circuit-by-circuit basis and automatically determines how to distribute utility, solar, battery and/or generator power even while the grid is down. The SMART LOAD CENTER (SLC) will direct solar, battery, or generator power throughout the home and sheds loads on a priority basis so that circuits needed to stay active are available during the outage. The SLC and its underlying technology solves the issues of homeowners not having access to their solar power when the grid is down.

Clem Seifert, Partner at Folla Capital, stated, "Koolbridge has a unique product that is patent-protected by multiple U.S patents. We are very excited to work with this company in its crowdfunding initiative and look forward to watching the growth of Koolbridge Solar over the coming years."

Bill Griffin, President and CEO of Koolbridge Solar stated, "I am impressed with Folla Capital and the disciplines that they bring to the crowdfunding sector. A successful Reg CF raise should help us as we work toward a goal of becoming publicly traded in the future and allow us to focus on the development of a feature-rich SMART LOAD CENTER with the help of our engineering partner, Device Solutions in Research Triangle Park."

Koolbridge Solar currently has a patent portfolio of 23-U.S. issued patents,1-International patent (South Korea), 2-allowed patents, and 4-pending U.S. applications. Its business and patent portfolio were recently valued by Aranca between $53.6M and $55.4M. For anyone interested in strategic partnerships or the development of the Koolbridge SMART LOAD CENTER, please contact Bill Griffin, President and CEO, at bgriffin@koolbridgesolar.com

Forward Looking Statement

This Koolbridge Solar press release may contain statements that are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are by nature, risky and uncertain. These risks and uncertainties include international and local economic and market conditions, our ability to sustain, manage, and /or forecast growth, and any other risks that may or may not be presently known.

About Koolbridge Solar

Koolbridge Solar designs and develops the next generation of innovative intelligence driven, solar-ready, electrical power products that automatically select the most economical use of utility, solar, battery, wind or generator power for homes and businesses on a circuit-by-circuit basis. Koolbridge Solar has patented and patent-pending products under development that effectively capture, manage, and distribute electrical energy throughout homes or small businesses.

©October 2021 Koolbridge Solar. All rights reserved. KOOLBRIDGE SOLAR™ and the SMART LOAD CENTER™ are trademarks of Koolbridge Solar, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Koolbridge Solar, Inc.