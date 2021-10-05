Embrace Home Loans Opens Twin Cities, Minnesota Office

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans, a top-ranked mortgage lender, has opened a 5000 square foot office in Arden Hills, Minnesota. The office launched with 10 employees and has space to add 15 to 20 more.

The office houses a sales team dedicated to supporting Embrace's Ameriprise Financial business. In May 2020, Embrace announced a partnership with Ameriprise Financial to provide Ameriprise's wealth management advisors and clients with mortgage financing and services.

Mike Kohn, team leader with Embrace's Financial Institutions Group, is heading the new branch. Kohn joined Embrace Home Loans earlier this year after 20 years with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage in Minneapolis and Wisconsin. "The Twin Cities area has many experienced mortgage industry professionals," Kohn said. "I've worked with many of them throughout my career and am excited at the prospect of working with some of them again as we build a solid team of loan officers to meet the home financing needs of the folks in Minnesota."

Kevin Bjork, alliance development manager and vice president with Embrace's Financial Institutions Group, oversees the Ameriprise relationship for Embrace in Arden Hills and in other locations.

"We're excited to expand in the Twin Cities area," Bjork said. "We expect to grow our business here even more and will likely be adding a few more people before the end of the year."

Bjork is a 25-year mortgage industry veteran with a background in capital markets, correspondent-wholesale lending, as well as building relationships and partnerships with financial services companies. He spent the bulk of his career with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage in senior positions, including heading Well's Fargo's joint venture partnerships.

"The greater Minneapolis-Saint Paul area has a thriving housing market with a strong talent base of mortgage professionals," Bjork said. "This new office fits in with our expansion plans across the country as we continue to grow."

The new office is located at 6 Pine Tree Dr, Suite 100, Arden 55112. To view and apply for available opportunities, please visit Embrace's careers site.

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times by Inc. The company has also been recognized fourteen times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com.

