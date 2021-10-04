Carrier Completes Acquisition of BrokerBay Inc., a Leading Digital Real Estate Solutions Provider

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) today announced it has completed the acquisition of BrokerBay Inc. The acquisition follows Carrier's announcement on September 16, 2021 of its entry into the purchase agreement to acquire BrokerBay. Carrier is the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

BrokerBay is a pioneer in the development of an advanced, streamlined and user-friendly real estate management cloud ecosystem, and will become part of Supra, Carrier's real estate access solutions provider within Carrier's Fire & Security's segment. Supra's market-leading key mobile credentialing technology combined with BrokerBay's highly differentiated showing management platform will provide a one-stop shop to optimize scheduling for sellers, buyers and agents, provide real-time communication, deliver actionable insights and improve agent productivity.

This integration will provide best-in-class solutions to real estate agents and is a step in Carrier's mission of revolutionizing digital services that exceed customers' expectations. It also strengthens Carrier's leading access solutions offering and deliver on their strategy of increasing recurring revenue through enhanced services.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

Media Contact: Ivanette Bonilla

561-329-8392

Ivanette.Bonilla@Carrier.com



Investor Contact: Sam Pearlstein

561-365-2251

Sam.Pearlstein@carrier.com

CARR-IR

Cautionary Statement

This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for Carrier's future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident," "scenario" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance or the separation from United Technologies Corporation (the "Separation"), since renamed Raytheon Technologies Corporation. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax rates and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of Carrier, the estimated costs associated with the Separation, Carrier's plans with respect to its indebtedness and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Carrier's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Carrier assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

View original content:

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation