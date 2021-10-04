CareerBuilder launches new brand campaign amid the Great Rehire

"Let's Job it Up™" is a rallying cry for people to find a job that actually works for them

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent acquisition leader and job marketplace platform CareerBuilder is reintroducing itself at a time when the world needs it most. The company is unveiling a renewed brand identity and launching a TV, radio and digital campaign, "Let's Job It UpTM," developed in partnership with creative agency Decoded Advertising.

The "Let's Job It UpTM" campaign seeks to rally job seekers around a new idea of success, one they define for themselves, and encourages them to regain control of their employment future. Spotlighting the realities of the workforce, the campaign positions CareerBuilder as a relatable and reliable platform for the everyday job seeker.

"We know that every person defines success differently," said CareerBuilder CEO Susan Arthur. "During a critical moment when voluntary quit rates are at an all-time high, CareerBuilder has the technology and resources to help individuals find what they want and need out of a job. This relaunch is a celebration of the ways CareerBuilder can support evolving individual ambitions with a modern, empowering brand."

CareerBuilder wants people to see themselves in the commercials –– both their realities and their aspirations. In the end, the best way to make the commercials feel authentic was to be dramatic about real-life situations and tap into all of the complicated emotions that drive people to look for a new job.

Backed by a simple, bold look and a brand strategy focused firmly on positioning CareerBuilder as the champion of personal success for all, the relaunch puts the 25-year-old brand at the center of a larger cultural conversation about work and people's relationships with their jobs.

The new CareerBuilder brand identity will debut October 4 across TV, radio and digital channels, including CBS NFL Sundays and The People's Choice Awards.

About CareerBuilder

CareerBuilder is a global talent marketplace that provides solutions to help employers find, hire and onboard great talent, and helps job seekers build new skills and progressive careers as the modern world of work changes. CareerBuilder has 25 years of experience using technology to place people in jobs and it is the only company with both the technology, through its online platform, and the candidates via its job site, to create a connected end-to-end experience. CareerBuilder also owns Broadbean and Workterra companies and operates in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia serving the majority of the Fortune 500 across five specialized markets. CareerBuilder is majority-owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. For more information, visit careerbuilder.com, and to learn more about our solutions for employers, visit hiring.careerbuilder.com.

About Decoded Advertising

A full-funnel marketing, advertising and design company within Media.Monks, Decoded creates breakthrough campaigns that make brands perform. Challenging convention, it took some of the best talent from strategy, creative, media, design and e-comm and put together a team and new way of working to bridge the gap between meaningful storytelling, data-led optimizations and commerce. Decoded services global clients like T-Mobile, Intuit, Visa, Hulu and SC Johnson from its offices in New York and Los Angeles.

