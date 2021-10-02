(PYPL) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading PayPal Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased PayPal common stock between February 9, 2017 to July 28, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than October 19, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) PayPal had deficient disclosure controls and procedures; (2) as a result, PayPal's business practices concerning PayPal Credit remained non-compliant with applicable laws and regulations; (3) PayPal's practices regarding payment of interchange rates related to its debit cards were likewise non-compliant with applicable laws and regulations; (4) accordingly, PayPal's revenues derived from its PayPal Credit and debit card practices were in part the subject of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; (5) all the foregoing subjected PayPal to an increased risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement; and (6) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker

