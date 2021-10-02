(HMLP) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Höegh LNG Partners LP Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Höegh LNG Partners LP ("Höegh" or the "Company") (NYSE: HMLP).

On July 27, 2021, Höegh announced that it had reduced its quarterly common unit distribution by 98% to preserve cash to address near-term refinancing issues., Höegh disclosed the termination of the Company's refinancing plans for its FSRU facility off the coast of Indonesia after the charterer of the vessel challenged the Company's new credit facility and the charter agreement with Höegh.

Following this news, Höegh's stock price plummeted approximately 65%.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or a Höegh shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[ click here to join this action ]

View original content:

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP