Skip to content
Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures
News
Live Stream
Weather
Sports
Inside 29
Community
News Links
UVA Strong
News App
Weather App
Home
Closings & Delays
Election Results
Live Stream
News
Capitol Square News
Central Virginia News
Charlottesville and Albemarle News
National
Shenandoah Valley News
Virginia News
Submit A News Tip
Latest Video
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Radar
Closings and Delays
Sports
Friday Night Fury Fan Cam
Falcon Club Player Of The Week
Community
Community Conversations
Gas Prices
Mr. Food
Sunrise Stumper
Community Conversations
Submit Photos and Videos!
Inside 29
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning
Contact Us
Jobs@NBC29
Contests
Meet the Team
Back On Track
Programming Schedule
Sponsorship Request
Health
Back On Track
Rita's Lunch Bag
Coronavirus Coverage
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Gray DC Bureau
Watch Previous Newscasts
Press Releases
Click here to shop the deals featured on Local Deal Drop at MorningSave.com!