CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) – NBC29 is happy to post information about weather-related closings and delays of schools, churches and large businesses on our website and mobile app, and on-air ticker.

During extreme weather situations, it’s difficult for us to keep up with an influx of phone calls and emails asking to be added to the closings list, so the ability to do it yourself comes in handy for us and you!

REGISTER FOR ADMIN LOGIN:

The first step, if you’re not already in our system, is to sign up for an admin ID and password.

To sign up, fill out the white form on the right side of our closings page at https://www.nbc29.com/weather/closings/.

The form sends us an email with the information we use to generate the ID for you. Once we get it into our system, you will be emailed your ID and password.

Depending on staffing levels at any given time, there may be a delay in receiving your ID and password. It’s best to try to register for admin login at least a few days before an expected storm.

If you have forgotten your codes or are taking over for someone who didn’t pass them along to you, go ahead and resubmit the info and we’ll make sure you are sent your ID and password.

You can also retrieve a forgotten password by hitting the yellow “Admin Login” button on the closings page.

ENTERING YOUR CLOSING OR DELAY:

Once you have the admin ID and password, you have the ability to go onto the closings page and enter your own closing or delay.

Go to https://www.nbc29.com/weather/closings/ Click the yellow “Admin Login” button. Input your admin ID and password. Fill in the blanks and use available dropdowns for specific days, times and the like. Submit

Once you submit, your school, church or business will be added to any currently-running list that will also show up on-air during our newscasts.

If you have problems with your submission, please email newsdesk@nbc29.com and we will try to work it out for you!

