Station Information:

WVIR-TV NBC29

Gray Media Group, Inc.

503 E. Market Street

Charlottesville VA, 22902 434-220-2900

Administration:

Laura Serbon - General Manager / General Sales Manager - laura.serbon@nbc29.com

David Foky - News Director - dfoky@nbc29.com

Wendi Moore - Digital Content Manager - wmoore@nbc29.com

Children’s Programming Changes: FCC regulations require public notification when one of our core children’s programs are preempted and rescheduled. Click here for a list of children’s programming changes.

Corrections policy: If a factual error causes us to make a correction to an article posted on NBC29.com, an editor’s note indicating the change is added to the bottom of the page. We do not add editor’s notes when fixing grammatical errors or adding details to the story that may come in after the article was posted. If you find a correction needed in an article, please send an email including the article URL and the change needed to wmoore@nbc29.com.

Feedback: We’d like to know how you think we’re doing. Email your comments and ideas about programming, news, community focus, favorite shows, least favorite shows, what we do well, and what we can do better. Send your feedback to viewercomments@nbc29.com.

News and Sports Video and Photos: Do you have video or photos from a news or sports event? Send them to newsdesk@nbc29.com.

NBC29 Online Technical: If you experience any technical problems with the NBC29 website or mobile apps, Send an email to wmoore@nbc29.com.

Photos: Use this link to send us pictures of weather, news, pets, and more.

Press Releases: Have a press release you’d like to send? Email them to newsdesk@nbc29.com.

Prize Pickup Guidelines: Prizes must be picked up in person with a valid ID. If someone is picking your prize up for you, please let us know. You may pick up your prize Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at NBC29 Studios, 503 E. Market Street, Charlottesville (across from the Main Street parking garage). Winners should wait at least 24 hours prior to picking up their prize, unless prize is timely. Prizes not picked up within 30 days of winning are subject to forfeiture.

Signal Issue: If you are experiencing a technical problem with your television signal, email wvir-engstaff@gray.tv.

Sponsorship Requests: Interested in having NBC29 be a part of your event? Click here to submit the details of your event!

Submit a Story Idea: Do you have a story you’d like us to cover? Use the form here to tell us about it.