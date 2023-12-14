Temp Swings Ahead for the Late Week. Coastal Storm Later in the Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperature swings ahead for the late week and watching a coastal storm for later this weekend. Gaze skyward tonight, away from lights, to catch the annual Geminid Meteor Shower. Bundle up, temperatures falling into the low to mid 20s overnight.

Well chilled sunshine Thursday with highs in the 40s. Temperatures will trend milder in the mid to upper 50s for Friday and Saturday with dry conditions. Watching a coastal storm that is forecast to develop across the Southeast U.S. on Sunday and impact the Mid-Atlantic through Monday. A soaking rain of several inches is expected, along with some gusty winds a t times. Keep checking back here and to the Storm Team 29 Weather app for updates.

Tonight: Clear and colder. Lows low to mid 20s.

Thursday: Sunshine and chilly. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Friday: Sunshine and milder. Highs low to mid to upper 50s. Lows the 20s to around 30.

Saturday: Partly sunny, mild. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday: Rain develops. Highs near 50. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Rain showers, especially in the morning. Breezy. highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

Tuesday Partly to mostly sunny, chilly. High temperatures in the 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s.

