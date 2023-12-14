House fire in Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Wednesday evening around 6:00 p.m. the Stuarts Draft Fire Company responded to reports of a house fire on Dodge Street.

We spoke with Adam Hallberg, Chief of Stuarts Draft Fire Company, and he says the fire started on the front porch.

It burned the outside of the house into the attic causing damage.

We’re told there is also smoke and water damage inside the home.

Luckily, no one was home at the time of the fire and the cause is still unknown.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.