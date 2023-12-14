Advertise With Us
House fire in Stuarts Draft

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Wednesday evening around 6:00 p.m. the Stuarts Draft Fire Company responded to reports of a house fire on Dodge Street.

We spoke with Adam Hallberg, Chief of Stuarts Draft Fire Company, and he says the fire started on the front porch.

It burned the outside of the house into the attic causing damage.

We’re told there is also smoke and water damage inside the home.

Luckily, no one was home at the time of the fire and the cause is still unknown.

