WAHS swimmer ready to step up to UVA and beyond

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Teenage swim sensation, Thomas Heilman, continues to set records in the pool.

The 16-year-old from Crozet now has his eyes set on the next step; swimming for UVA, as well as in the Olympics.

The Western Albemarle High School junior starts his 2-hour practice sessions at 5:30 a.m. six days a week.

“They are pretty intense. We have a great group that really gets after it in training,” Thomas said. “It’s a fun experience, despite all the hard work.”

He started swimming year-round when he was 8. Now, Thomas is already one of the greatest high school swimmers in American history; record times in the 50 free, 200 IM, and butterfly.

Thomas broke Michael Phelps’ record for his age in the 200-meter fly at this past summer’s U.S. Swimming Championships.

“He does a number of things that separates himself from other swimmers his age. He’s extremely mature, and like many other elite athletes, he’s extremely coachable,” Gary Taylor said.

Taylor says Thomas has an innate ability to understand technique and finer nuisances, and that the teenager’s strength underwater sets him apart.

Thomas is ranked as the top college recruit in the country for the Class of 2025. He committed to UVA back in October.

“Virginia just ended up being the best fit for me,” he said.

“His college coach, which is right down the road, is going to have a lot of fun working with him,” Taylor said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.