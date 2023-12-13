Temperature roller coaster continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Good morning. We’ll see partly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures today. A weak cold front will advance across the region dry, however, a quick shot of colder air will filter in tonight into Thursday. Temperatures will warm back to above normal levels Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, we are tracking a developing storm to our south, that will bring more needed rain Sunday into Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert !, clear & cold, Low: mid 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mis 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, pm showers, High: around 50...Low: low 40s

Monday: Rain, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

