Representative Bob Good is new Chairman of House Freedom Caucus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 5th District Representative Bob Good is the new face of an influential, far-right group in the United States House of Representatives.

Representative Good is the new Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus.

He says this new role will allow him to build on policies this group is fighting for both nationally and here in central Virginia.

“We’ll primarily build on the things that we’ve been fight for since I’ve been in Congress for three years,” Good said.

Congressman Good says those fights are about money, security, and culture.

“Cut our spending to deal with our $200 billion monthly deficit and our $34 trillion in national debt, to fight to secure our border, to fight against the Biden border invasion, and try to influence the House Freedom,” Good said.

Good believes this group is the conservative conscious of Republicans in the House.

“We are the anchor that’s holding us to the things that the Republican Party stands for and the things that the American people gave us,” Good said.

The House Freedom Caucus has been aligned with former President Donald Trump.

However, Good has voiced his support instead for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“I’ll continue to be for Governor DeSantis until if and when it would have become clear that President Trump is going to be the nominee,” Good said.

Good says this opinion is not dividing the group.

“There’s a number of us who have endorsed Governor DeSantis, and some have endorsed Governor Haley or one of the other candidates,” Good said.

Good was first elected to congress in 2020.

He will face Virginia State Senator John McGuire for the Republican Party’s nomination next year.

