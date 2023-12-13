Public support expressed for new Fifth Street Station trail

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday night, people in Charlottesville and Albemarle County had a chance to share their thoughts on the Fifth Street Station trail and hub project.

This project is set to add a ten-foot wide path from Wegmans Way to Fifth Street.

It’s part of Charlottesville and Albemarle County’s goal to expand the Rivanna Trail System.

“It’s going to improve multimodal access for the community, and so that they’re able to live in the community and make it to work and recreational activities,” VDOT project manager John Rose said.

The existing trail over Moore’s Creek bridge doesn’t meet ADA standards, but VDOT says that’s going to change.

“We’re going to put an ada trail that comes through here and then have to upgrade the bridge to make sure that it meets current guidelines,” Rose said.

From there, a new path will be built from the reconstructed trail leading into Wegman’s Way.

The project, estimated to cost $11.3 million, will be paid for through VDOT’s SMART SCALE Funding.

Charlottesville Mayor Lloyd Snook says it’s a great addition for the public.

“This is an opportunity for folks who live in the area and want to be able to go to Wegmans, to be able to walk to Wegmans, and ride their bike to Wegmans to any other commercial areas,“ Snook said. “Charlottesville and Albemarle is, is a community, one community. It’s a community where we value hiking and walking and outdoors things and alternatives to cars.”

Rose said at the public hearing Tuesday night he’s heard lots of excitement, as well.

“The public was in support of our project,” Rose commented. “They liked having the multi-use facility in this area.”

Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2025 and take about a year.

