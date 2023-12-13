Nelson County bands with other counties on behalf of private sector police

Advertise With Us
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Nelson County supervisors are banding with other counties in Virginia to make sure private sector police get line of duty benefits.

Private sector police departments are exempt from receiving line of duty benefits when an officer is killed on duty.

After losing one of their own officers this past year, Wintergreen is ready to see that change for everyone.

“It’s been a nightmare to be honest with you,” Wintergreen Police Chief Dennis Russel said.

“Wow, you can be a person serving the people, protecting the people, and you do not necessarily have an equitable opportunity,” Nelson County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jesse Rutherford said.

Chairman Rutherford says after the tragedies in Bridgewater and Wintergreen he knew something had to change.

“At this time, we have about 13 counties that have passed our resolution in their legislative goals and have been passed on to their legislators,” Chairman Rutherford said.

Now it’s hoping it does to the General Assembly so all nine private police departments will get the protection of $100,000 if one passes on duty.

“We don’t want that to happen a third time before we fix this and we don’t want it to happen a third time at all,” 24th District Delegate Ellen Campbell said.

As the chief patron the bill, Campbell says she does not believe there will be any challenges for it to be passed.

“We’re all trying to do what’s right for the people who get out there every day to keep us safe,” Campbell said.

It is not promised that Officer Wagner will receive the benefits, but Wintergreen Police Department says if passed, Officer Chris Wagner will continue to help future families.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

