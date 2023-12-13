Advertise With Us
Charlottesville to offer snow plow info online

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is preparing for winter weather with a new tool that allows people to track snow plows.

The city will be offering an online portal that’ll give information on roads, when they were last plowed, and when you can expect to see them plowed again.

“A lot of that has to do with having the data and information at their fingertips to say, ‘You know, maybe my route hasn’t been plowed in the last four-to-six hours. Maybe I can wait until the plow comes back through so that my route, wherever I need to go, is a little bit safer,’” Public Service Manager Jonathan Dean said.

Charlottesville says it will post a link on its website during winter weather for people to access it.

