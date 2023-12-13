Advertise With Us
5 displaced after Chesterfield house fire

Crews responded to a house fire on Tuskwillow Drive at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Crews responded to a house fire on Tuskwillow Drive at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.(Chesterfield Fire & EMS)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Investigators are trying to figure out what started a massive house fire in Chesterfield.

Crews responded to a house fire on Tuskwillow Drive just off Belmont Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say two adults and three children were home at the time, and everyone made it out safely.

The fire was under control within the hour.

