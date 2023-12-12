Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Rep. Good’s rise in House Freedom Caucus

University of Virginia Center for Politics (FILE)
University of Virginia Center for Politics (FILE)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 5th District Representative Bob Good (R) is the new chairman of the House Freedom Caucus.

The far-right Republican group has traditionally been aligned with former-President Donald Trump (R). However, Rep. Good has voiced his support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis instead of Trump.

The University of Virginia Center for Politics says Good’s new role is a sign of him moving up the leadership ranks in Congress.

“He is going to have to be both a visible member of D.C. and tend to his own backyard, as well as the primary seat comes up,” J. Miles Coleman with the Center said Tuesday, December 12.

Good was first elected to Congress in 2020.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17
Scene of a vehicle fire in Charlottesville
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive

Latest News

Bathroom at Albemarle High School
Albemarle High Schools students improve access to feminine hygiene products
Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
Burley Middle School (FILE)
Albemarle teacher using ‘Swiftie’ friendship bracelets to promote math and kindness
The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash. Wilson Alden Richey,...
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur (12p)
HER Sports
HER Sports starts female athlete support group for high schoolers