UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Rep. Good’s rise in House Freedom Caucus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 5th District Representative Bob Good (R) is the new chairman of the House Freedom Caucus.

The far-right Republican group has traditionally been aligned with former-President Donald Trump (R). However, Rep. Good has voiced his support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis instead of Trump.

The University of Virginia Center for Politics says Good’s new role is a sign of him moving up the leadership ranks in Congress.

“He is going to have to be both a visible member of D.C. and tend to his own backyard, as well as the primary seat comes up,” J. Miles Coleman with the Center said Tuesday, December 12.

Good was first elected to Congress in 2020.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.