Tracking possible coastal storm system

Cold front Wednesday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunny, blue sky on this Tuesday. Seasonable temperatures for this time of year. A cold front arrives Wednesday.

That front pushes through dry. It’ll bring a few clouds, a brisk breeze and a cooler day for Thursday.

A little milder and still dry Friday and Saturday.

Tracking the progress of a developing coastal storm Sunday into Monday. The current track brings rain to the region Sunday afternoon into next Monday.

Keep checking back here and to the Storm Team 29 Weather app for more updates.

Tuesday: Sunshiny with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday night: Mainly clear with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s with frost.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and becoming breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Friday: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows near 30 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain later in the afternoon and night. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Monday: Rain is likely at this time. Highs low to mid 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

