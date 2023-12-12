Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.

ACPD announced Tuesday, December 12, that emergency responders were called out for a reported single-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Owensville Road around 1:20 a.m. today.

The driver, 47-year-old Wilson Alden Richey of Charlottesville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richey was the founder of Ten Course Hospitality, and owner of multiple restaurants around Charlottesville.

All of the restaurants associated with Ten Course Hospitality are closed Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.