Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur

The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash. Wilson Alden Richey, founder of Ten Course Hospitality, died at the scene.
By WVIR 29News
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.

ACPD announced Tuesday, December 12, that emergency responders were called out for a reported single-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Owensville Road around 1:20 a.m. today.

The driver, 47-year-old Wilson Alden Richey of Charlottesville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richey was the founder of Ten Course Hospitality, and owner of multiple restaurants around Charlottesville.

All of the restaurants associated with Ten Course Hospitality are closed Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

