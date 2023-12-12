HER Sports starts female athlete support group for high schoolers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville group is teaching young female athletes how to prioritize their mental health.

The “Speak Her Mind” program is working to break barriers for girls in sports.

As women, we take on a lot and we are strong,” founder of HER Sports Jessica Carter said. “But, however, we may, you know, keep things bottled up and don’t know how to express ourselves.”

Carter’s goal for this program is to be an outlet for young girls.

“It’s a safe group out here, they can come and just be themselves and talk about what’s going on,” Carter said.

Once a month, the group will meet and discuss stress management, wellness, and other self-care techniques.

“We’re all human too, and it’s okay to, you know, maybe struggle with mental health or like to speak out about it and be vulnerable about it,” mentor Paris Clark said.

Mentors Paris Clark and Olivia McGhee are on the UVA Women’s Basketball team. The duo says they wish they had something like this when they were growing up.

“It would have been nice to know, and be around other girls my age that know, we’re probably going through the same thing,” McGhee said.

“Knowing myself growing up I definitely was more of the type person who holds stuff in, and kind of just, keep everything in a cage,” Clark added.

That’s why now, they are happy to be role models for the next class of female athletes.

“Absolutely don’t want to force the girls over anything, but to see them start to speak out more and kind of connect with each other more about it, and be vulnerable,” McGhee said of what she hopes for the program.

The next session will be Saturday, January 6th.

