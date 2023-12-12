Dry, sunny, and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bundle up ! Our work and school day is getting off to a rather cold start. Expect wall to wall sunshine and seasonal temperatures today. A weak cold front is expected to advance across the region dry on Wednesday. Temperatures will rebound for the late week, before our next potential storm arrives. There is a chance for showers to develop later Sunday into Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & seasonal, High: around 50

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold, Low: around 30

Wednesday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Showers, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

