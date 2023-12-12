Colder Night. Dry, Seasonable Stretch This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Following Sunday’s storm that brought a soaking rain, thunder and for some the first snow of the season, we have a quiet stretch of days this week. Cold nights and seasonable days ahead.

A dry, cold front will push through Wednesday and make for a chilly Thursday. Temperatures will trend up a little higher in the 50s for Friday and the weekend. Watching a storm that is forecast to develop across the Southeast U.S. on Sunday. This may bring some showers and way on Sunday. Keep checking back here and to the Storm Team 29 Weather app for updates.

Tonight: Clear and quite cold. Lows low to mid 20s. Some upper 10s in the Valley.

Tuesday. Sunny and seasonable. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s to near 30.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, seasonable. Highs low 50s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Thursday: Sunny and chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice, Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain showers possible. Highs low 50s. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Monday: AM rain showers, then clearing. Highs mid to upper 50s.

