Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Buford Middle School students spread holiday cheer to elementary students

Buford Middle School
Buford Middle School
By Destini Harris
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Eighth graders at Buford Middle School are helping other Charlottesville City School students get in the holiday spirit.

Second graders got to watch them perform Elf: The Musical Tuesday, December 12.

Not only was the play a way to get them excited for the holiday season, but the hope is also to encourage them.

“I felt really good because we can inspire them to maybe want to do that once they’re our age. I’ve always really, really liked theater. I do every production that they have here. The show is super fun. It’s just really a fun happy show that we all get to do,” Buddy the Elf actor Ruby Hoier said.

Hoier says this moment was extra special for her, because not long ago she was a second grader at Venable Elementary School.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17
Scene of a vehicle fire in Charlottesville
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive

Latest News

University of Virginia Center for Politics (FILE)
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Rep. Good’s rise in House Freedom Caucus
Bathroom at Albemarle High School
Albemarle High School students improve access to feminine hygiene products
Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
Burley Middle School (FILE)
Albemarle teacher using ‘Swiftie’ friendship bracelets to promote math and kindness
The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash. Wilson Alden Richey,...
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur (12p)