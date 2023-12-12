Buford Middle School students spread holiday cheer to elementary students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Eighth graders at Buford Middle School are helping other Charlottesville City School students get in the holiday spirit.

Second graders got to watch them perform Elf: The Musical Tuesday, December 12.

Not only was the play a way to get them excited for the holiday season, but the hope is also to encourage them.

“I felt really good because we can inspire them to maybe want to do that once they’re our age. I’ve always really, really liked theater. I do every production that they have here. The show is super fun. It’s just really a fun happy show that we all get to do,” Buddy the Elf actor Ruby Hoier said.

Hoier says this moment was extra special for her, because not long ago she was a second grader at Venable Elementary School.

