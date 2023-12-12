Advertise With Us
Albemarle teacher using ‘Swiftie’ friendship bracelets to promote math and kindness

Burley Middle School (FILE)
Burley Middle School (FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A sixth-grade teacher at Burley Middle School is receiving money from donors to teach math and kindness by letting her students make friendship bracelets inspired by Taylor Swift concerts.

“I’m a huge Taylor Swift fan,” Cheryl Edgerton said Tuesday, December 12. “A lot of her concert goers would create the bracelets and wear them and trade them, and it just really built a neat community. And that’s something that I really want to foster in my classroom.”

Edgerton says she went online and got funding from people all over the world to jumpstart her idea.

“I put a project down on DonorChoose, and thought that I could dream big and ask for different types of beads,” the teacher said.

From beads the colors of the rainbow, to different letters, her students are able to be creative.

“Patterns and getting to count, and they are sorting making groups. They can decide if they want to make equal groups of certain patterns,” Edgerton said.

It’s also letting them spread kindness out into the hallways of the school.

“Maybe find someone in the hallway and give it to them if they want it. Or, maybe, I can give it to my family,” student Oludara Adekunoe said. “I get to be around people who are kind and thoughtful and sometimes helping me, like with my math assignments, but this time I’m kind of helping them with the bracelets.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

