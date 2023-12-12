Albemarle High School students improve access to feminine hygiene products

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia law requires schools across the state to offer menstrual products in its restrooms for free.

When the menstrual products are not always stocked up in the restrooms at Albemarle High School, students make sure their peers can access the hygiene care they need.

“These machines are supplied by the school and as you can see, this one is not sticked and have a few left,” student Avery Bruen said.

“It’s common for them to also be broken. When you’re trying to get it, it just doesn’t come out,” student Brooke Blankenship said.

Bruen and Brooke Blankenship are trying to change the cycle to make more feminine products.

“You can just take what you need and get it. It gives you more access and a variety of choices for whatever you need for your period,” Blankenship said.

The students are part Empowerher Charlottesville, a nonprofit organization with a mission to improve access to menstrual products in Albemarle County Schools.

“The machines that are provided by the school, sometimes would not be stocked and that’s one of the reasons we decided to start this initiative this year,” Blankenship said.

The school nurse coordinator, Eileen Gomez says ACPS middle and high schools have menstrual products in their bathrooms most of the time.

“There’s always product there. I don’t know if they’re full, or I assume eventually they’re partially full,” Gomez said.

Although state laws require it, the mandate is unfunded, leaving the schools and Empowerher to figure out how to pay for it.

Gomez says the money for the products comes from county taxes, while Empowerher gets donations and funding from ACPS.

