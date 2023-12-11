Advertise With Us
Work and school week outlook

Cold overnights and seasonable days
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a soaking rainfall and the regions first snowfall for part of the region, today will feature a chilly wind with some sunshine.

Colder overnight with less wind.

A dry cold front arrives later Wednesday. Bringing cooler temperatures Thursday.

It’s a dry outlook for the weekend ahead.

Keep checking back here and to the Storm Team 29 Weather app for updates.

Monday: Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the colder, 40s.

Monday night: Mainly clear with lows in the frosty 20s.

Tuesday: Sunshiny with a high near 50 degrees. Lows near 30 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Thursday: Cooler and sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Friday: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows near 30 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows near freezing.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 50s.

