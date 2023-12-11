Advertise With Us
UVA researcher mapping out plaque

A UVA School of Medicine graduate student has led research that maps out plaque that can clog arteries.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A UVA School of Medicine graduate student has led research that maps out plaque that can clog arteries.

UVA Associate Professor of Public Health Sciences Clint Miller says this could help people with heart issues.

“Providing better ways to get them on to treatments, better biomarkers, as well as more personalized treatments,” Miller said Monday, December 11.

When plaque builds up over time, it can slow blood flow. It triggers strokes and heart attacks when it breaks apart.

Miller says the map provides insights at the cell level, and could be used in the future to prevent heart attacks.

