UVA ranked 22nd in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Men’s Basketball Team is back in the national rankings.

UVA is ranked 22nd as of Monday, December 11, in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

It is the Cavaliers’ highest ranking of the season.

Virginia has won four straight games since suffering its only loss of the season to Wisconsin.

The Cavaliers are in the middle of an 11-day break for final exams, and will host Northeastern on Saturday, Dec. 16.

