USPS to host job fair in Albemarle Dec. 14

By WVIR 29News
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. Postal Service is looking to hire more people in the Charlottesville area.

It will be holding a job fair from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, December 14, at the Virginia Career Works Piedmont Region on Glenwood Station Lane in Albemarle County.

USPS is looking to fill part and full-time positions, as well as seasonal jobs.

