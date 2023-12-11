Advertise With Us
Shenandoah County Public Schools urges drivers to stop for school buses

By Colby Johnson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Public Schools is asking for drivers in the community to be more mindful. The school division says that its bus drivers have been reporting an increase in stop-arm violations, that’s when drivers pass school buses that are dropping off or picking up kids.

“We’re seeing an increased amount of motorists not paying attention or passing a stop-arm while loading or unloading students,” said SCPS Transportation Supervisor Lucas Long. “I would say about once a day we have at least one bus that’s passed while loading or unloading students. There are areas where it occurs more often such as in townships, obviously in the rural areas not so much but it is still a concern.”

Long said that driver inattention and fatigue are likely the biggest reasons for the increase in stop-arm violations. He reminded all drivers to be alert and to stop when a school bus’s yellow amber lights are flashing to indicate an impending stop.

“Anytime the arm and the crossing gate come down that’s an indicator to motorists that students are on the ground or boarding the bus. So that’s where most accidents can occur as far as student injury and even worse death, so we’re trying to bring awareness to that to limit that occurring,” said Long.

The stop-arm violations have been occurring frequently around the county but Long said the incidents have been most common around Shenandoah County’s towns.

“It’s definitely happening most in the townships around Route 11 anywhere that there is a busy intersection, traffic light, or a double-lined road. But I would say Route 11 in the areas of Woodstock, Edinburg, Mount Jackson, and New Market seem to be where there is the highest frequency,” he said.

In addition to being a major concern for student safety Long reminded drivers that committing a stop-arm violation is a chargeable offense.

“We have cameras on the bus that are able to catch motorists passing the stop sign when it’s activated. Then depending on the county or locality to a township the police officer can come on site to hear, review the footage with us, and we can provide that evidence,” he said.

Long said that ensuring the safety of students is the school division’s top priority which is why it is working to raise awareness of the on-going problem with drivers.

