Richmond man charged with murder in Albemarle County

Ian Embry Legallo-Malone of Richmond is charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with the death of Phaedrus Acgtblu.
By WVIR 29News
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide investigation in Albemarle County.

ACPD announced Sunday, December 10, that 22-year-old Ian Embry Legallo-Malone of Richmond was arrested at a Charlottesville home on Mosely Drive shortly before 7 p.m. that evening. He was taken into custody without incident.

Legallo-Malone is charged with second-degree murder, and is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The charge is in connection with the death of 52-year-old Phaedrus Acgtblu. Emergency responders had been called out to a home along Stony Point Road around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, for a medical emergency. There, they found Acgtblu dead inside his home.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Andrew Holmes at 434-296-5807, or anonymously at CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org or 434-977-4000.

Ian Embry Legallo-Malone. Photo provided by the Albemarle County Police Department
