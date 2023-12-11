Advertise With Us
Rain and snow moving out, hold on to your hat

Clearing, breezy, and more seasonal
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Watch for icy spots this morning. Rain and snow will be moving out. As skies clear, winds are expected to increase today. Temperatures will remain in the 40s, with wind chills making it feel colder. Temperatures will rebound back to seasonal levels, and conditions will be dry until Sunday. A coastal storm will bring rain showers to the region, later in the day. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Watch for icy spots. Clearing & breezy, high: mid 40s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert ! mostly clear & cold, Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50..LOw: low 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

