Natural Bridge Zoo owner files injunction to delay hearing

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Natural Bridge Zoo owner’s attorney, Mario Williams, filed a motion Monday night in federal court for an injunction in the case.

95 animals were seized from the zoo in Rockbridge County in searches that began last Wednesday.

The owner was given 10 days from then to prepare for a civil forfeiture hearing, which Williams says isn’t enough time.

He says they plan to challenge the constitutionality of the searches as well as credibility of the veterinarians involved.

A large part of the warrants described allegations of abuse against the zoo’s elephant., Asha. The elephant was not one of the animals seized last week. Williams says his understanding is she’s being cared for at an off-site location, though he didn’t tell us where that was.

Read the injunction below:

