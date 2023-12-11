Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

‘I feel violated’: Woman reacts after man rummages through delivery box

The incident was caught on the woman’s doorbell camera, just weeks after police warned of an increase of porch pirates.
By Shantel Davis
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman in Church Hill says she’s left feeling violated after she says a man walked on her porch and went through a delivery box.

The incident was caught on the woman’s doorbell camera, just weeks after police warned of an increase of porch pirates, especially in the thick of the holiday season.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, is left feeling a bit uneasy now that a man came onto her porch and rummaged through her things.

“As I watched the video, it proceeded to go, as you can see, he was going into my box,” the woman said, “and I’m like okay, wait a minute, that’s not right.”

The woman says the box the man searched through is her delivery box - something she began using after she saw reports about the increase of porch pirates. She even labeled it with major delivery companies like Amazon and UPS.

“That clearly says for deliveries,” the woman said. “I felt violated, unnerved, so scared.”

This is not the first time Richmond neighbors have dealt with this.

Just before Thanksgiving, community members in the Fan district had similar complaints.

Richmond Police say they’ve worked on more than 400 package theft cases this year and that this type of crime has been on the rise over the last seven years.

As police work to bring these numbers down, this Church Hill resident is calling for city representatives to get involved as well.

“What are you doing as City Council to help protect us as citizens, the people that voted you into that office?” the woman asked

Though the woman said the man didn’t take anything out of her delivery box, she hopes this situation will never happen again.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17
Scene of a vehicle fire in Charlottesville
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive

Latest News

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation is building a new trail on the opposite side of Meadow...
New trail in Charlottesville will connect Wood Haven to the Rivanna Trail
A group of University of Virginia students is fighting food insecurity in and around...
University of Virginia students fighting food insecurity in Charlottesville
The Louisa County Animal Shelter says it is at full capacity and needs your help to change that.
Louisa County Animal Shelter at full capacity
Charlottesville Parks & Rec
New trail in Charlottesville will connect Wood Haven to the Rivanna Trail