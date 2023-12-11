Advertise With Us
CHS 2001 state champion Girls Basketball finally receives championship rings

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Twenty-two years after winning a state championship, the 2001 Charlottesville High School Girls Basketball Team has something special to show for it.

Team members got back together at CHS Friday, December 8, to celebrate receiving their championship rings.

“Tonight I feel like we’re the NBA champions. We have our community here, all my sisters are here, I feel like we are recreating the moment,” Deatrice Luck said at Friday’s celebration.

Those Black Knights went undefeated 28-0, winning the program’s only state championship in school history.

“We had put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into it. I cried happy tears,” Candi Merrick said.

“It was the best understanding of what it is to accomplish something and see it through,” Morgan Smith said.

“It was our last chance to be together. Most of our sisters were seniors - eight of them - and it stung the year before when we lost to Bassett High School. We went into the season really wanting that state championship,” Luck said.

The championship banner hangs in the gym, but for whatever reason, they went decades without getting their rings.

“I don’t think there was any ill intent on not getting rings. They got recognized, but in 2001 I don’t know how often rings were being done. Just with working with a lot of these women in the community at our schools, they would bring up, ‘Hey, we won a state championship,’ I was like, ‘Cool, did you get your championship rings? Did you get your championship rings? Nope.’ We can fix that,” Andy Jones said.

Current CHS player handed out those rings out to the 2001 team at the celebration.

“It’s a great feeling. I feel like it’s never too late, no matter how old we get. There are a lot of people who remember us,” Merrick said.

“Finally, we get this love,” Smith said. “We get this acknowledgement, and get this opportunity to be congratulated.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

