Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announces departure of President & CEO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced on Monday, December 11 the upcoming departure of President & CEO Natalie Masri.

In an announcement they said effective January 16, 2024 the current Chairwoman, Rebecca Ivins, will transition in Interim President & CEO of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will be operating business as usual as we look to select the next President & CEO,” Ivins said.

“I continue to believe wholeheartedly in the mission of the Chamber to advocate, convene, and engage to strengthen business in the greater Charlottesville Region,” Masri said.

The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee is currently working to form a search committee for the next President & CEO of the Chamber. Any interested parties should submit a resume and cover letter to sasha@storyhousere.com.

