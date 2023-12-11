Advertise With Us
Central Virginia winery anticipates ‘phenomenal’ 2023 wines

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia wine is on a whole other level this year.

Winemakers say the weather was on their side the product will prove it.

If you are looking for some quality wine, one Albemarle County vineyard says this season is the best they’ve seen in years, and they are not alone.

“This year was just exceptional. If I had to give it a grade, it would definitely be an A,” Hark Vineyards winemaker AJ Greely said, “The weather was just phenomenal, super dry. Very little disease pressure, very little pest pressure. Pretty outstanding across the board.”

She says despite a couple very dry spells, the grapes off the vines are great.

“It was a very compact season for us. The fruit, the numbers, chemistry that came in was just outstanding. I think you will see some phenomenal wines coming out of the 2023 vintage,” Greely said.

Now the next phase begins in turning all of this very nice grape juice into even better wine.

“We’re hanging, stirring, and taking care and keeping everything safe. Once we return for the holiday season, we’ll look at blendings and prepping things for bottling,” Greely said.

