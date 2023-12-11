Advertise With Us
Business Owners Volunteer at Albemarle Elementary School

Stone-Robinson Elementary School (FILE)
By Destini Harris
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Business owners with Premium Service Brands are going the extra mile to build relationships and uplift students at Stone-Robinson Elementary School.

“It’s very fun and rewarding to see our work taking place and really benefiting the kids and how excited they get,” Vivi Nellen with Premium Service Brands said

“Children have the opportunity to see that when life isn’t just about working in business, it’s not just about making money, it’s really about helping and giving back,” Maid Right Franchise owner John Flanagan said. “We want to be able to be a support in the community.”

Volunteers spent time reading books and making letters with gingerbread dough.

“That’s the biggest thing; it’s making sure that they continue their love for reading, the joy of books,” Assistant Principal David Foreman said.

Flanagan says you never know what kids are going through, so this small act of kindness is a bright light for so many.

